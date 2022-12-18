10-year-old receiving burn treatment after firefighters pull her unconscious from townhome fire

article

A 10-year-old girl is receiving treatment for burns after firefighters pulled her from a burning Paulding County home, officials said.

A Paulding County Fire Department spokesperson said the girl was flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston early Sunday morning before she was transported to JMS Burn Center in Augusta.

Officials said firefighters learned about the blaze from a 911 call at around 12:46 a.m. from 442 Crescent Woode Drive in Hiram.

Firefighters respond to a blaze at a townhome in Paulding County on Dec. 18, 2022. (Paulding County Fire Department)

Six minutes later, firefighters saw heavy black smoke and fire from a townhome.

Crews went inside and rescued the girl, who was unconscious but breathing.

The girl first went to an emergency room in Paulding County before she was transported to the children's hospital.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.