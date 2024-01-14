Man dies trapped in Paulding County house fire, officials say

article

A Paulding County fatal house fire is under investigation. Officials say a man who was trapped inside was severely burned and pronounced dead at the scene.

Paulding County Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at 588 Florence Road at 10:56 p.m. on Saturday. They said a distraught family member told them he wasn't sure whether his stepson made it out.

The home was fully engulfed in flames, making it difficult for firefighters to gain entry to the home and attempt a rescue.

A 59-year-old male was later located inside with severe burns.

The State of Georgia's Fire Marshall has been asked to investigate the death, as is customary in situations like this.

An initial investigation revealed a kerosene space heater was accidentally knocked over, causing the fire and its rapid spread.

Until the next of kin can be notified, the victim will remain unnamed.