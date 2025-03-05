Paulding County couple arrested for battery, first-degree cruelty to children

article

The Brief Andrea and Wesley Thomas were arrested for Battery and First-Degree Child Cruelty. Detectives and the Child Advocacy Center conducted interviews and reviewed evidence. Sheriff Henson urged the public to report child abuse, saying it won’t be tolerated.



Paulding County detectives have arrested Andrea and Wesley Thomas on Battery and First-Degree Cruelty to Children charges following an investigation into alleged child abuse that occurred outside of school hours.

What we know:

Detectives responded to a local public school on Feb. 28 after receiving a report of possible physical child abuse. Upon arrival, investigators reviewed statements and physical evidence before turning to the Paulding County Child Advocacy Center for forensic interviews with suspected victims.

After conducting interviews and gathering further evidence, detectives determined there was enough cause to arrest the suspects. The case remains active with pending prosecution, and authorities have not released additional details to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Sheriff Ashley Henson praised the detectives for their swift response and timely arrests, urging the public to report any suspected cases of child neglect or abuse.

What they're saying:

"If you or someone you know may be a victim of child neglect or abuse, please contact the Sheriff’s Office. This will not be tolerated in our community," Henson stated.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not reveal any details around the alleged child abuse.