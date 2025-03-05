Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
5
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Putnam County, Hall County, South Fulton County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Chattooga County, Spalding County, DeKalb County, Banks County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Pike County, Greene County, Morgan County, Henry County, Polk County, Walton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Heard County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Meriwether County, North Fulton County, Forsyth County, Upson County, Newton County, Rabun County, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Hart County, Stephens County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Lumpkin County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, Dawson County, Gordon County, Towns County, Dade County, Walker County, Pickens County, White County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Union County

Paulding County couple arrested for battery, first-degree cruelty to children

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 9:31am EST
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Wesley and Andrea Thomas. Courtesy of Paulding County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Andrea and Wesley Thomas were arrested for Battery and First-Degree Child Cruelty.
    • Detectives and the Child Advocacy Center conducted interviews and reviewed evidence.
    • Sheriff Henson urged the public to report child abuse, saying it won’t be tolerated.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County detectives have arrested Andrea and Wesley Thomas on Battery and First-Degree Cruelty to Children charges following an investigation into alleged child abuse that occurred outside of school hours.

What we know:

Detectives responded to a local public school on Feb. 28 after receiving a report of possible physical child abuse. Upon arrival, investigators reviewed statements and physical evidence before turning to the Paulding County Child Advocacy Center for forensic interviews with suspected victims.

After conducting interviews and gathering further evidence, detectives determined there was enough cause to arrest the suspects. The case remains active with pending prosecution, and authorities have not released additional details to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Sheriff Ashley Henson praised the detectives for their swift response and timely arrests, urging the public to report any suspected cases of child neglect or abuse.

What they're saying:

"If you or someone you know may be a victim of child neglect or abuse, please contact the Sheriff’s Office. This will not be tolerated in our community," Henson stated.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not reveal any details around the alleged child abuse.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided in a press release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office. 

Paulding CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews