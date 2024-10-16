Officials making new push in 22-year-old missing persons case of Georgia mother and son

The Brief Officials are hoping for new leads in a 22-year-old cold case mystery of the disappearance of a Valdosta mother and her 3-year-old son. Paula Ann Wade and Brandon Wade vanished after she never arrived for her work shift on Oct. 14, 2002. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has put Paula Ann and Brandon's faces on gas stations across Georgia and Florida in hopes someone will share new information.



If you're filling up your gas tank this morning, you may see two faces officials are hoping may lead to a breakthrough in a 22-year-old cold case mystery.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is looking for new leads in the disappearance of 3-year-old Brandon Wade and his mother, Paula Ann Wade.

The organization says back on Oct. 14, 2022, the Wades vanished from Valdosta, Georgia.

On that day, Paula Ann Wade never arrived for her work shift. Concerned coworkers visited her apartment and found that her car was parked outside but she and her son were gone.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An age-progressed photo of Paula Ann Wade (NCMEC)

Speaking to NCMEC, Mary Ramsbottom, Paula's sister and Brandon's aunt, said that she has never stopped searching for answers.

"It is a nightmare that never ends. Someone out there knows something. Maybe 22 years ago, they overlooked a small detail that could be the missing piece to the puzzle. That is all we need, someone to come forward no matter how small the tip is. You can remain anonymous with NCMEC or the FBI," Ramsbottom said. "My parents spent years not knowing where their daughter and grandson are, facing an ambiguous loss every day. It has been painful to celebrate significant milestones without Brandon, including his recent 25th birthday in July. There is a hole, a big piece missing, and I need someone to come forward with the missing piece."

NCMEC and Gas Station TV have put age progression images of what Brandon and Paula may look like now on more than 2,800 gas stations across Georgia and Florida.

If you have any information about Brandon and Paula's disappearances, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678) or the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606.