Patients fear shortage of Lupus drug used in treatment of coronavirus

A Buford mother is concerned the increased demand for drugs used in the fight against COVID-19, will lead to more shortages for Lupus patients who rely on the same drugs to manage pain and other symptoms.

"We spent the weekend just calling pharmacies and just trying to find a prescription in case she needs it," Carrie Zaklikowski said.

Her daughter, Jillie, was diagnosed with Lupus in high school and suffered a stroke at the age of 15. Today, the 18-year-old Augusta University freshman is doing well, but chose to shelter in place at home as the deadly coronavirus spread from country to country and state to state.

"It's hard because I already have a compromised immune system and so I have to stay inside and avoid people, but I miss my friends. And now with the shortage of hydroxychloroquine, it just feels like Lupus patients have been thrown to the wind for COVID-19," the young Buford native said .

Hydroxychloroquine is sold under the brand name Plaquenil. In early March, President Donald Trump called it a "game changer" in the treatment of COVID-19 - which sent demand for the drug soaring.

"Even on this medication, keeping her symptom free and flare-free is difficult. I can't even imagine going back to where we were before this medication and trying to keep her stable without the strokes or the joint pain or the swelling. It's great if it's going to help COVID-19 patients, but that doesn't mean people should be hoarding it or writing unnecessary prescriptions and leaving those who need it without it," Zaklikowski said.