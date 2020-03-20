Passengers evacuated to Atlanta over COVID-19 say misery continued on arrival at airport

Passengers evacuated to Atlanta due to the novel coronavirus outbreak say their misery continued upon arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Atlanta, with a quarantine location at Dobbins Air Base, is one of the designated areas for stranded travelers to be taken.

Kelly and Woody Edge planned a 20-day cruise as a retirement trip. Their itinerary started in Florida, with many stops to come. But they said their stop in Italy was only the beginning of trouble for her and the other travelers.

A few individuals became sick with viral symptoms. Everyone then went under quarantine aboard the ship.

They were taken to Atlanta Thursday night onboard a chartered jet for the evacuation, but Kelly Edge says they did not get a meal on the plane that wound up being an eleven-hour flight.

Upon arrival in Atlanta early Friday, Mrs. Edge complained authorities did not seem prepared to process them promptly and again did not have food.

The good news is when they were screened by health authorities, their temperatures checked out and they were allowed to go on their way.

The CDC did send three of those cruise ship passengers who tested positive for the virus on to Dobbins for quarantine.

