Passenger reported dead after jumping off world's largest cruise ship

A passenger of the Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, has been reported dead after jumping off the vessel on Sunday, May 26.

The unidentified man jumped off the 12,000-foot-long Royal Caribbean cruise ship shortly after it departed from Florida to Honduras on May 26, the Coast Guard confirmed to the New York Post.

"The cruise ship deployed one of their rescue boats, located the man and brought him back aboard," the Coast Guard said in a statement. "He was pronounced deceased. Beyond assisting in the search, the US Coast Guard did not have much involvement in this incident."

According to X user @GenAIChad, who spoke to video licensing company Storyful, he captured video footage of the search-and-rescue operation underway on Sunday.

FILE: The Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas cruise ship docked at Port Miami in Miami, Florida, US, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Credit: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Hold your loved ones close, guys," the user wrote.

According to cruise tracking data reported by CruiseHive, the ship halted for approximately two hours for the search.

"The ship’s crew immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard and launched a search and rescue operation. Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to CruiseHive.com.

Last month, a search was underway for a man who reportedly jumped off the upper deck of another Royal Caribbean cruise ship in front of his family.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on X that the 20-year-old man went overboard from the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship, part of the Royal Caribbean fleet, about 57 miles off the coast of the Bahamas Grand Inagua.

