Party crashers fire shots, cause critical injury crash, Atlanta police say

Police say a pair of party crashers who fired off shots later crashed into another vehicle fleeing the scene, sending one person to the hospital in critical condition.

An officer was already in area near the intersection of Campbellton and Fairburn roads on a call around midnight. Atlanta police say the officer heard shots being fired and drove down the street to investigate. When the officer arrived, he found a car crashed.

"The officer locates an individual inside of the vehicle in critical condition and that vehicle is badly damaged," said Atlanta Police Captain Christian Hunt.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that struck the car that continued down the road.

"With the help of responding officers, they located the second vehicle and one of the suspects involved in that hit-and-run," said Capt. Hunt.

The second occupant was able to flee the scene.

Police say party crashers are responsible for a hit-and-run crash that critically injured one person on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police say they later learned the pair had crashed a nearby birthday party.

"The party-goers did not know these individuals, so they asked them to leave. The suspects did leave, however, they started shooting," the captain said.

The pair fired from their car, police say.

"We’re not sure if they were shooting at the building or if they were shooting in the air."

About a half dozen shell casings were found at that location, investigators say.

After the pair turned the car around, ready to make a second pass by the party, police say the driver struck a vehicle, critically injuring one person.

The name and gender of the victim has not been released.

Police are hoping witnesses and video surveillance will lead them to the second suspect in the case.

The name, age, and charges for the first suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.