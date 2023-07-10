Parts of Chattahoochee River reopen

The Chattahoochee River, from Powers Island to all downstream sections affected by elevated E. coli contamination, is reopening. This section of the waterway has reportedly been cleared by the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, a unit of the National Park Service.

A miles-long stretch of the river was closed last week due to a water treatment plant sewage spill near Roswell.

Officials say a recent testing in the area showed safe bacteria counts.

The river remains closed from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Powers Island as Fulton County Public Works continues treatment, and the park and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper continue to monitor and test the water.

You can find up-to-date information about the river here.