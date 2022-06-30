Police investigate double shooting in Parkwest Village subdivision in DeKalb County

article

Two people were injured in a shooting in a DeKalb County subdivision on Thursday evening.

Officers were called out around 6:12 p.m. to the 1000 block of Parkwest Court inside the Parkwest Village subdivision. DeKalb County police said officers found two men in their 20s shot.

Both were rushed to an area hospital in serious to critical condition.

Investigators believe the two may have been involved in a dispute before the gunfire.

Police will be speaking to witnesses, collecting evidence at the scene, and trying to speak with those involved to piece together what happened.

The names of those involved have not been released.