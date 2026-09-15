Parkview High receives 4th AI-generated bomb threat this year

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The Brief Parkview High School received its fourth AI-generated bomb threat of the school year Monday. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution before eventually returning to normal operations. Gwinnett County school police are working with the GBI and FBI to determine who is responsible for the threats.



Gwinnett County school police are working with state and federal investigators after Parkview High School received its fourth AI-generated bomb threat of the school year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Masked AI call forces Parkview High into soft lockdown

What we know:

The latest threat was received Monday, prompting school officials to place Parkview High School on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The school eventually returned to normal operations.

Investigators looking for source of threats

What they're saying:

In a letter to parents, school police said the latest incident follows a pattern seen in recent threats involving the use of a masked phone number.

Gwinnett County Public Schools police are now working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI to determine who is responsible.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified a suspect in connection with the threats.