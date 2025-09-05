Expand / Collapse search

Parking meters to be removed from Virginia-Highland’s Atkins Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 5, 2025 6:34am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
High_parking_meters_0_6128044_ver1.0.jpg article

FILE PHOTO

The Brief

    • Atlanta council votes to remove meters in Atkins Park
    • Free parking hailed as win for small businesses
    • Decision follows years of advocacy by community groups

ATLANTA - Free parking is coming to Virginia-Highland’s historic Atkins Park after the Atlanta City Council voted to remove parking meters in the district, according to Urbanize Atlanta

What we know:

The change follows years of advocacy from the Virginia-Highland Civic Association and Councilmember Alex Wan, who said the move will give small businesses in the neighborhood a boost.

The council’s resolution said the metered parking system in Atkins Park created a "one-size-fits-all" approach that failed to account for neighborhood needs or available off-street parking. Business owners, along with the Virginia-Highland District and Civic associations, had pushed for the meters to be removed.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from an article published by Urbanize Atlanta. 

AtlantaNews