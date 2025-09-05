Parking meters to be removed from Virginia-Highland’s Atkins Park

article

The Brief Atlanta council votes to remove meters in Atkins Park Free parking hailed as win for small businesses Decision follows years of advocacy by community groups



Free parking is coming to Virginia-Highland’s historic Atkins Park after the Atlanta City Council voted to remove parking meters in the district, according to Urbanize Atlanta.

What we know:

The change follows years of advocacy from the Virginia-Highland Civic Association and Councilmember Alex Wan, who said the move will give small businesses in the neighborhood a boost.

The council’s resolution said the metered parking system in Atkins Park created a "one-size-fits-all" approach that failed to account for neighborhood needs or available off-street parking. Business owners, along with the Virginia-Highland District and Civic associations, had pushed for the meters to be removed.