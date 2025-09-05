Parking meters to be removed from Virginia-Highland’s Atkins Park
article
ATLANTA - Free parking is coming to Virginia-Highland’s historic Atkins Park after the Atlanta City Council voted to remove parking meters in the district, according to Urbanize Atlanta.
What we know:
The change follows years of advocacy from the Virginia-Highland Civic Association and Councilmember Alex Wan, who said the move will give small businesses in the neighborhood a boost.
The council’s resolution said the metered parking system in Atkins Park created a "one-size-fits-all" approach that failed to account for neighborhood needs or available off-street parking. Business owners, along with the Virginia-Highland District and Civic associations, had pushed for the meters to be removed.