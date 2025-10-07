Parents win fight as DeKalb restores longer recess breaks
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After months of debate and strong pushback from parents, DeKalb County elementary school students will soon get more time on the playground.
What we know:
The district announced that by January, all elementary schools must implement a daily, 30-minute recess. The move comes after widespread public outcry when recess was cut to 15 minutes. District leaders reportedly reduced break time to expand literacy instruction to two hours a day, but the decision sparked frustration among families who argued children need more time for unstructured play.
A group known as "30 for Recess" started a petition on Change.org, which gathered at least 2,800 signatures.
Under a 2022 state law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, students in kindergarten through fifth grade must have recess daily, though local school boards determine the length and timing.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- DeKalb County recess debate: BOE to hear update on Monday
- DeKalb County parents concerned over elementary school recess cuts
What's next:
The announcement was made during Monday's school board meeting. All schools must implement a 30-minute recess by January, although schools can start now if they wish to do so.