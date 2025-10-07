Parents win fight as DeKalb restores longer recess breaks

article

The Brief DeKalb County schools will implement 30-minute daily recess by January. Parents protested earlier cuts that reduced recess to 15 minutes. State law requires daily recess, but school boards set length and timing.



After months of debate and strong pushback from parents, DeKalb County elementary school students will soon get more time on the playground.

What we know:

The district announced that by January, all elementary schools must implement a daily, 30-minute recess. The move comes after widespread public outcry when recess was cut to 15 minutes. District leaders reportedly reduced break time to expand literacy instruction to two hours a day, but the decision sparked frustration among families who argued children need more time for unstructured play.

A group known as "30 for Recess" started a petition on Change.org, which gathered at least 2,800 signatures.

Under a 2022 state law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, students in kindergarten through fifth grade must have recess daily, though local school boards determine the length and timing.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

The announcement was made during Monday's school board meeting. All schools must implement a 30-minute recess by January, although schools can start now if they wish to do so.