DeKalb County recess debate: BOE to hear update on Monday

The DeKalb County Board of Education will hear an update Monday on recess time for elementary school students — a topic that’s drawn strong reactions from parents since the start of the school year.

DeKalb County BOE to receive recess update

What we know:

According to the district’s meeting agenda, Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton will include "recess and unstructured break time" in his update to the board.

DeKalb County schools recess cuts

The backstory:

Recess time has been a heated issue in DeKalb County since classes resumed in August. Many elementary schools reduced recess to 15 minutes, down from longer breaks in previous years.

District leaders said the changes are part of an effort to expand literacy instruction to two hours daily for elementary students. While not every school was affected, many were — prompting parents to organize for the restoration of longer recess periods, which the district refers to as "unstructured break time."

Under a state law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022, students in kindergarten through fifth grade must have recess every day. However, the law allows local school boards to decide the length and timing of those breaks.

How to address the DeKalb County BOE

What you can do:

Monday’s meeting will include a public comment session beginning at 5:45 p.m., with 20 speakers already scheduled to address the board.

Residents who wish to speak must email communityinputspeakerrequests@dekalbschoolsga.org by 5:30 p.m. Monday. Requests should include the speaker’s name, address, topic to be addressed, previous steps taken to resolve the concern, and any group they represent.

Full details on how to address the board are available on the district’s website.