Parents seek tutors, other resources to supplement virtual learning

Many Georgia families are gearing up for round two of virtual learning. With the start of fall semester just weeks away, school districts are unveiling their plans to ensure students still receive a quality educational experience while learning at home.

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley took to YouTube Tuesday afternoon to detail the school districts plan to help ensure families are ready for virtual learning when classes begin August 10.

Clayton County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools are among the metro area school districts opting to begin the year with virtual instruction. Fulton County Schools is offering parents the choice of sending their children to school or to learn online at home.

Carla Odeniyi's children attend Fulton County Schools. Like so many other parents, the mother of two and her husband struggled with the demands of homeschooling last spring.

"It was frustrating, some days I felt like I didn't know what I was doing,"Odeniyi told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "I was emailing teachers, trying to see what schoolwork needed to be turned in, what resources we had, how should I be helping."

The Odeniyis are now searching for a tutor for her children to help bridge the gap, "and having a tutor or somebody who may have an education background and can best help my kids."

Felicia Zorn, Director of Business Development, for USATestPrep encourages concerned parents in search of a tutor, to reach out to their students’ school for recommendations. Zorn said, "There are systems and school districts out there that have lists of tutors that are available that are former teachers or retired teachers."

Zorn noted there are lots of online resources available to help students and parents. Websites like USATestPrep have contents that align to the state standard and allow parents to track student success.

"So that parents can find resources that have the same amount of rigor that's expected in the classroom whether it's brick and mortar or virtual."

