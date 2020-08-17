Parents say they were blindsided by DeKalb County Schools decision to push back fall sports

Fall sports are being pushed back across several metro Atlanta counties. The latest announcement came on Friday from the DeKalb County School District. Several parents said they found out about the announcement from a Facebook post. They said they feel the district has not been transparent.

"It's been anything but transparent. When is it going to be safe?" questioned James Vanke, a DeKalb County parent.

"I think the phrase emotional roller coaster really hits the nail on the head," said Jon LeDoyen, a DeKalb County parent.

FOX 5 talked to four parents who have children in DeKalb County Schools. They said they're frustrated and disappointed after finding out that fall sports would be delayed until the end of September.

"The way it's been handled in DeKalb [County]. At 4:30 on a Friday, we see a Facebook post letting everybody in fall sports know things are going to be pushed back to at least September 30," said LeDoyen.

The DeKalb County School District said they made the decision after reviewing data from DeKalb County's Board of Health, and after getting feedback from parents, coaches, and other stakeholders. The parents that FOX 5 talked to said they would like to know at what data the district is looking.

"Is it hospitalizations? Is it positivity? Is it new cases? What are you looking at and where are your thresholds?" asked Vanke.

The parents point to the most recent data from the DeKalb County Board of Health which shows daily COVID-19 cases mostly trending down. The district feels the current health risk is too great.

"These kids have been very responsible. They're gathering in very small groups. At practice, we're taking precautions," said LeDoyen.

Parents of other fall sports like volleyball said this could end their season.

FOX 5 reached out to the school district for an interview, but they declined the request.

