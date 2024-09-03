Parents concerned over lack of air conditioning at Douglas County middle school

Families continue to worry about the condition of Fairplay Middle School in far southwest Douglas County. Parents raised concerns about air conditioning not working properly dating back to before the start of the school year.

Now, one family is coming forth about a black substance found on air vents and ceiling tiles at the school.

"I was able to pick my grandson up and let him stay out of school Thursday and Friday until they determine if there is mold in the building or not," asserted Gail Harding, whose grandson attends Fairplay Middle School.

In a post last week on a Douglas County Community Facebook Page, the school district spokesperson posted "the issue was immediately addressed and is no longer present on the vent".

FOX 5 has been working since last week to obtain an interview to discuss the condition of Fairplay Middle School and more.

Families and educators in the district have raised concerns about air conditioning and other maintenance issues on campuses across the county.

"They're putting the schools on the back burner," alleges Harding.



In the school system's fiscal year 2025 budget, maintenance is the second-largest expenditure: $28 million dollars. That's 8.49 % of the more than more than $330 million budget.

Harding contrasts the school district's newly opened Legacy Arena with her grandson's campus. The 6,000 seat, $43 million multipurpose facility was built with bonds and E-SPLOST dollars.

It is a sore spot for Harding when contrasted with issues at Fairplay Middle.

"I'm confused how they can come up with millions of dollars to build the Legacy Center, and they're not even maintaining their schools," says Harding.

Douglas County Schools declined an interview Tuesday morning but presented a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Douglas County School System Statement:

A Douglas County School System maintenance team worked diligently over the weekend to restore air conditioning at Fairplay Middle School, making significant progress. While most of the building now has air conditioning, a small portion is not yet cooling at full capacity. Our team remains on-site and will continue until all repairs are complete. We will keep our students, families, and staff informed throughout this process and appreciate their patience and understanding as we focus on our primary goal of providing the best possible educational environment for all."

These repairs are part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining and upgrading air conditioning systems across the district. Our experienced technicians manage over 500 units, and over the past three years, our school system has invested more than $15 million in new units, parts, repairs, and maintenance to prioritize the comfort and well-being of our students and staff. This summer alone, we replaced and installed ten units at eight schools. Additionally, we have invested $517,000 this fiscal year in air conditioning maintenance and upgrades to ensure issues are addressed promptly and effectively.

The (substance) issue was immediately addressed and is no longer present on the vent. Again, there is no evidence of mold.

