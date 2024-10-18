Parents charged with child cruelty, accused of imprisonment of teenagers

The Brief James and Cindy Spooner from Whitesburg are charged with four counts each of first-degree child cruelty and false imprisonment. Authorities discovered three girls and a boy, all teenagers, living in "inhumane conditions" in the Spooner's four-bedroom ranch-style home. Children were locked in bedrooms with deadbolts on the outside, while exterior doors and windows were boarded up. The teenagers were confined for extended times, given a bucket for restroom use, and fed at their parents' discretion. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has publicly condemned the parents' actions.



A couple from Whitesburg is facing serious charges after authorities allege they severely mistreated their four teenage children by locking them in their rooms for extended periods.

James and Cindy Spooner have been charged each with four counts of first-degree child cruelty and false imprisonment, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. Investigators executed a search warrant at the family’s four-bedroom ranch-style home, where they found three girls and one boy, all teenagers, under conditions described as inhumane.

Sheriff's deputies reported that each child's bedroom door had a deadbolt lock installed on the outside. In addition, they found that exterior doors and windows were boarded up, allegedly to prevent the children from leaving the house.

The teens told investigators they would be locked in their bedrooms for hours to days at a time with a bucket to use as the restroom and were only provided food at the discretion of their parents.

The sheriff's office condemned the actions in a statement:

"This is a heartbreaking situation for these innocent children, and no one should be treated like they have been. We pray for their recovery from this mentally and physically and hope the offenders are punished harshly through the judicial system for these horrid actions."

The investigation remains ongoing.