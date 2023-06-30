Panic at Cumberland Mall after food court fight

A fight in Cumberland Mall sent panic through shoppers.

Officers with the Cobb County Police Department arrived at the mall around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police say officers found a fight in the food court. During the fight, investigators say a gun was dropped.

There were no indications shots were fired, investigators say.

Police say the suspect was found in the parking lot and a second gun was recovered.

The names of those who were involved have not been released.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests have been made.

The case remains under investigation.