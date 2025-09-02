Panda Fest returns to Atlantic Station with new upgrades

article

Panda Fest is returning to Atlanta this weekend, promising even more food, fun and cultural experiences than its debut earlier this year.

What we know:

The three-day event runs Sept. 5-7 at Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot, where more than 70 food vendors, artisan merchants and cultural performers will gather for a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander culture. Panda Fest first came to Atlanta in April, and the city will now become the first to host the festival a second time in 2025.

To improve the experience for festivalgoers, organizers say some of the most popular food vendors will have multiple stations, while others will offer two portion sizes at different price points to let guests try more dishes. Additional seating and more drink stations are also being added to help manage crowds.

Attendees can expect a mix of new and returning vendors, including restaurants and shops from across Georgia and beyond, with food representing countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. "The vendors are such an important part of the festival, and we have really focused on finding and selecting restaurants and shops that truly represent the best parts of Asian cuisine and culture," said Panda Fest founder BiuBiu Xu.

Beyond food, Panda Fest will feature an artisan market with crafts, clothing, jewelry and panda-themed gifts, along with live entertainment, K-pop dance routines, lion dances, traditional arts like calligraphy and sugar painting, and family-friendly attractions such as a 15-foot inflatable panda and themed games.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, with general admission including entry, a festival pin and an inflatable panda headband. VIP tickets offer shaded seating, restrooms, exclusive experiences, a tote bag and access to a private bar. Organizers caution guests to only purchase tickets through the official Eventbrite link on the Panda Fest website.

More details and updates are available at pandafests.com or on Instagram at @pandafestatlanta. The festival will take place rain or shine unless severe weather requires cancellation.