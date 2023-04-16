Palmetto man dies while tubing at Jackson Lake in Butts County

The Butts County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department's dive team responded to a call for a drowning on Jackson Lake yesterday. Torey Antonio Domineck, 48, from Palmetto was tubing with friends when he fell off without wearing a life jacket, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The dive team recovered Domineck's body and pronounced him dead at the scene. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long asked the community to keep Domineck's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. "I pray God will bring them peace and comfort," said Long.

As the summer season approaches and Jackson Lake becomes more crowded, Sheriff Long reminded everyone of the importance of wearing a life jacket when in the water, regardless of swimming ability. He emphasized that the Butts County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Natural Resources would be patrolling the lake to ensure boating laws are being followed.

"Think before you enter the water and stay safe while you enjoy our lake," said Long. The Butts County community mourns the loss of Torey Antonio Domineck and encourages all to take the necessary precautions when enjoying the lake this season.

