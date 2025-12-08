Palmetto Bojangles manager accused of shooting, killing employee's father

The Brief Police charged Maurice Nolan Evans with murder after a parking lot dispute ended in the shooting of Dominique Goodman. Goodman went to the restaurant after his daughter reported issues with her shift manager, according to his family. Witnesses and relatives say the confrontation escalated quickly, prompting calls for calmer conflict resolution.



The Palmetto Bojangles remained closed Monday as investigators continued to piece together the events that led to a deadly shooting in the parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

Bojangles shooting arrest

What we know:

Maurice Nolan Evans, of Forest Park, was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Fulton County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated assault, murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Monday morning, he waived his first court appearance.

Maurice Nolan Evans was arrested for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Bojangles located along Roosevelt Highway in Palmetto on Dec. 7, 2025. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office | FOX 5 )

Death of Dominique Goodman

What they're saying:

Palmetto Police Chief Bryan Hergesell said officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to the restaurant on Roosevelt Highway after reports of a shooting that appeared to follow a fight between two men. Family members identified the victim as Dominique Goodman, a top salesman at Honda South who they say had worked there for three years. A friend described him as a good man whose life was moving in the right direction.

Relatives told FOX 5 Goodman went to the restaurant because his daughter worked there and had called home, saying her shift manager had been picking on her. The family said the manager was sent home but stayed in the parking lot. When Goodman arrived, they said he tried to talk to the manager, but the man got out of a car and shot him multiple times.

"Which any parent would do if somebody (was) arguing with their kid, you know. They coming up there to see what’s going on, and I guess that’s what he did," said Marlene Lately, who knows the victim. "I feel like she lost everything, her father, you know, she will never get him back. That’s sad and that man should’ve thought before he made that decision."

Dominique Goodman (left) was gunned down in the parking lot of the Bojangles located along Roosevelt Highway in Palmetto on Dec. 7, 2025. (Family photo | FOX 5)

People who do business nearby said they were stunned to learn how quickly the situation escalated.

"I was shocked ... he was shocked himself," said Lindsey Charles, who works in the area.

Charles said the confrontation should have been handled differently. "Instead of approaching in car, I would have asked to have a meeting," he said. He added that the world feels increasingly volatile.

"Things get out of hand so fast," he said. "I was shocked at how quickly things escalated... end somebody's life."

Charles said the incident serves as a reminder for people to slow down before reacting. "If people don't just jump to conclusions, things could be safer, but if we just go off instinct, I feel this way ,that is a recipe for a lot of bad things to happen," he said.

Bojangles released a statement Monday, saying, "We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred earlier today at a franchised restaurant location in Palmetto, Georgia. Our hearts go out to the victim and all those impacted by this senseless act. The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. The franchisee is fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. We strongly condemn all acts of violence. Out of respect for everyone involved and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we will defer further details to the police."

Roosevelt Highway shooting probe

What we don't know:

It is also unclear how many shots were fired, who witnessed the confrontation, or whether any prior history existed between the men.

Surveillance video of the incident has not been released.

Authorities have not released the full incident report, and no timeline has been provided for when additional details may become public.