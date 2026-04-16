Painted Tree Boutiques closes Roswell location

The Brief Painted Tree Boutiques closed all locations nationwide effective immediately. Roswell vendors must remove all inventory from the store by April 24. It remains unclear how many Georgia small businesses are permanently affected.



Painted Tree Boutiques has closed its doors nationwide, leaving local vendors in Roswell and across the country scrambling to pack up their businesses. The boutique acted as a hub for small business owners to sell their goods, but now those vendors are being forced to move out and navigate an uncertain future.

What we know:

The Painted Tree location in Roswell is one of many across the United States that has ceased operations immediately. Vendors received notification via email stating that the stores were closing and that they have until April 24 to remove all inventory from the premises.

The company cited rising costs, shifting market conditions, and a changing retail landscape as the primary reasons for the nationwide shutdown. The sudden closure marks the end of a retail model that allowed independent creators to rent space within a larger storefront to reach a broader customer base.

What they're saying:

Pam Johnson, owner of Flavors of Home, has been a vendor at the boutique for four years. She expressed disbelief at the sudden notification that she had to vacate the space.

"I was completely in shock," Johnson said. "I went to my email, and I saw there was an email to vendors about closing immediately and we had until April 24 to get our things out of this location."

Johnson used the space to sell her homemade dips and products from other Georgia small business owners. She noted that the boutique served as more than just a retail space, acting as a community center for local entrepreneurs.

"It allowed vendors to be creative and community to support small business and get to know vendors," Johnson said. "I loved it. It was so much fun. You know you get to know a lot of the other vendors, and we are all kind of a big support for one another. It's nice to come here there is so many unique items or gifts for your home or special food items you can't find at other places."

While Johnson also sells her products at local farmers' markets, she credited the boutique with providing a level of exposure that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

"I think a lot of people came in and supported small business. We wouldn't have reached them in other locations," Johnson said.

As she works to move her inventory and get her business back on track, Johnson asked the community to keep the affected business owners in mind during the transition.

"Keep vendors here in thoughts and prayers, because it's hard for a lot of people, especially had large space and a lot of inventory, it's not an easy time and it's a shock to everyone," Johnson said.