Pace Academy teacher charged with sexual battery, fired from job

article

The Brief Former Pace Academy teacher Marshall Lopez, 33 , faces two counts of sexual battery. Court records allege the assaults happened after class while disciplining students. Lopez was fired in May and booked into Fulton County Jail.



A now former Pace Academy teacher has been arrested on charges of sexual battery involving two teenage students.

What we know:

According to jail records, 33-year-old Marshall Lopez faces two counts of sexual battery stemming from incidents between March and May of this year.

Court records allege the assaults happened at the school after class while Lopez was disciplining the students.

Lopez was booked into Fulton County Jail on Sept. 1. He was released on Sept. 3.

Pace Academy confirmed Lopez was fired in May following the allegations. They sent the following statement:

Marshall Lopez was terminated from his position at Pace Academy on May 1, 2025. We are grateful to the Atlanta Police Department and other law enforcement partners for their support and professionalism. As this is part of an active investigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time. For future inquiries, please contact the Atlanta Police Department.

What we don't know:

At this time, FOX 5 Atlanta does not have details of the incidents. We have reached out for the incident reports.