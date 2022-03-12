PA highway pileup: Rt. 581 reopens after more than 70 cars involved in crash, state police say

More than 70 cars were involved in a crash in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon, state police say.

According to State Trooper Megan Ammerman, 73 cars were involved in the crash.

At least 10 people were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, police say.

Drivers trapped on the highway were transported to the New Cumberland Borough Fire Department by buses, according to police.

Police say the highway was closed for four hours as crews cleaned up and investigated.

Approximately 43 cars were damaged in the crash, according to authorities.

It is unclear if Saturday's winter storm was a factor in the crash.

