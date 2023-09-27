Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-75/I-285 ramp in Clayton County

article

An overturned tractor-trailer truck has shut down a ramp from Interstate 75 to Interstate 285 in Clayton County.

Clayton County police say they are on the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday on the ramp from I-75 northbound to I-285 westbound.

Officials say the truck is leaking diesel onto the road.

Crews have closed all lanes of the ramp while they work to clear the scene.

Authorities have not shared details about what led up to the crash or whether the driver suffered injuries.

Drivers should plan for delays on their commute and look for alternative routes around the shutdown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.