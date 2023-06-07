Overturned tractor-trailer carrying beer shuts down I-85 in Coweta County

article

An overturned tractor-trailer carrying beer is causing major delays for drivers in Coweta County.

Officials say all northbound lanes of Interstate 85 past State Route 27 are shut down while crews deal with the overturned truck.

The semi-truck was reportedly carrying over 20,000 pounds of beer when it got into the accident.

At this time, it's not clear what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn. Officials have not shared an update on the driver's condition.

The wreck has caused a complete stoppage of traffic on the interstate. Drivers should anticipate heavy delays and try to use Highway 27 as an alternative route.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.