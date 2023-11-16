Overturned tanker temporarily shuts down I-85 North in Gwinnett County

article

All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 were shut down in Gwinnett County after a serious crash involving an overturned tanker early Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on I-85 after the exit to Pleasantdale Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the interstate and saw the overturned truck and multiple firefighters and police officers on the scene.

At this time, police have not shared the condition of the driver of the tractor-trailer and anyone else involved in the crash.

As of 7 a.m., at least one lane was reopened for traffic.

Drivers should expect major delays and take Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial Boulevard as alternate routes.