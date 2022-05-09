Overturned dump truck causes traffic jam on I-75 in Cobb County

article

Lanes are closed on Interstate 75 north while crews deal with an overturned dump truck in Cobb County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash was south of Canton Road, exit 267, and blocked two of the five northbound lanes.

Officials provided no estimate of how long it would take the clear the wreck. The far right late appears to be open.

Dirt appeared to be covering several left lanes of the interstate.

(Georgia Department of Transportation)

