Overnight storms knock out power, take down trees in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

Residents of metro Atlanta woke up to the havoc caused by several storms that swept through the city overnight. The storms knocked out power and caused numerous trees to fall, one of which fell one a car on Parker Avenue.

There are approximately 7,000 customers without power in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. As of now, Georgia Power's outage map does not provide an estimated time for the repair of these power outages.

GEORGIA POWER OUTAGE MAP

Saturday's high temperature was 98 degrees, the hottest so far this year. Today's high temperature is expected to 94 degrees. At this time, no severe storms are expected in the metro Atlanta area.

Monday's expected high is 94 with sunny skies.

