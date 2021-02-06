Overnight fire kills mother, 3 kids in Gwinnett County

An overnight fire swept through a mobile home in Gwinnett County Saturday, killing three children and a mother near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road and Smokecreek Parkway.

Jasimine Coria, a family friend and neighbor, said the girls were five years and younger.

She broke into tears, recalling the last time she saw the children, playing on bikes in their yard Friday.

Those bikes still sat in the yard Saturday morning.

"I feel terrible," Coria said. "I didn’t want this to happen. You know life ends, [but] you don’t know when… It just can be taken away at any time."

Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue essentially stumbled upon the blaze shortly after 2 a.m., spotting a distant orange glow and smoke.

"Crews were actually in the mobile home park responding to a different call altogether when they saw flames in the back of the mobile park and they put in the info to the 911 center," said Lt. Donald Strother with Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue.

Within a few minutes, extensive efforts to douse the flames were underway, according to fire officials.

But after breaking into a side window and the front door, firefighters quickly realized the grim reality, discovering four people had succumbed to the fire.

"It’s very emotional, and when you have pediatric patients that are involved, your heart aches," Strother said.

Fire investigators are now turning their attention to what caused the deadly fire. It is unclear if the mobile home had operating smoke detectors but officials reminded families to routinely check the batteries on their alarms.

Strother said the department has seen a significant increase in house fires in recent months, largely because of the colder temperatures.

