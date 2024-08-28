Overnight fire damages Forsyth western boutique

article

Fighters have put out a serious blaze that broke out at a downtown Forsyth business overnight.

The fire broke out overnight at the Branded Starr Western Boutique on West Johnson Street in the city's downtown area.

The Forsyth Fire Department shared photos with FOX 5 showing crews at the scene trying to stop the blaze, which was sending large plumes of smoke out of the top of the building.

On Facebook, the boutique's owners asked for prayers and said they were "distraught."

"We are so grateful no one was here as this took place. We know the Lord is in control! Please be patient with us as we take steps moving forward," the business wrote.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.