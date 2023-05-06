Overnight apartment fire in Alpharetta displaces 13 residents

article

Roswell Fire Department responded to an overnight apartment fire at the Atlantic Newtown Apartments on Nesbit Ferry Road in Alpharetta.

According to the fire department, their first unit arrived in just under 7 minutes of being dispatched and observed heavy fire and smoke coming front the front of an apartment building.

No one was injured during the fire and the fire department was able to rescue a cat. Six unites were affected by smoke and water damage, displacing a total of 13 residents, including 10 adults and 3 children. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

"Today's incident is a reminder of the importance of prompt response and coordinated efforts of our North Fulton County public safety agencies," said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino. "I am proud of the quick and efficient action taken by our firefighters and the assistance provided by our neighboring departments to contain the fire and minimize the damage."

MAP OF THE AREA