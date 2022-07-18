Spike in drug overdose in Gwinnett County

Forty-one overdoses in 18 days in just one county has prompted police to remind Georgians about a state law protecting overdose victims seeking emergency medical assistance.

Georgia's 911 Medical Amnesty and Expanded Naloxone Access Law states that the victim and the caller who are trying to get lifesaving help for a suspected overdose cannot be arrested, charged, or prosecuted if they call 911.

"If you or anyone you know is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately," the Gwinnett County Police Department wrote in a statement on Monday.

Official say having NARCAN on hand can help someone during an opioid overdose. It can reverse the effects of respiratory depression and the effects of an overdose. Gwinnett County police are trying to get more people trained on how to use NARCAN. They hold free training at Navigate Recovery located at 52 Gwinnett Drive, Suite A in Lawrenceville 30046.It is sponsored by GNR Public Health and Georgia Overdose Prevention.

Those who attend will get a free Nasal Spray Kit.

Anyone with non-emergency questions about opioid abuse or to sign up for a class, call 678-743-1808 ext. 115, email events@navigaterecovery.org or go to GNR Health at gnrhealth.com/opioids.