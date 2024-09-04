Over 9K illegal school bus passing violations recorded in Georgia in one day

Several local school districts and police departments are reminding drivers to prioritize school bus safety.

Georgia is one of more than two dozen states with stop-arm camera laws, aimed at reducing the number of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.

A recent transportation study revealed a staggering 43.5 million vehicles illegally pass school buses across the U.S. each year.

Earlier this year in Georgia alone, over 9,000 violations were recorded in a single day.

Nationwide, drivers on undivided two-lane highways must stop in both directions when students are boarding or exiting a school bus, ensuring the safety of children traveling to and from school.