Over 50 people arrested, 14 officers injured and 4 deaths reported amid pro-Trump protests in DC

Washington, D.C.'s police chief says over 50 people were arrested Wednesday during pro-Trump protests in the nation's capital. Four of the arrests were related to guns.

As of 10:30 p.m. this evening, D.C. police is reporting approximately 47 curfew-violation arrests. A more accurate number will be provided on Thursday, according to police.

Police Chief Robert J. says two pipe bombs and a cooler with Molotov cocktails were also found near Capitol grounds.

The Capitol was locked down after protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes. The vote has since continued at an undisclosed location.

Police say a woman who was shot by a Capitol police officer inside of the building during the surge has died. She was later identified as Ashli Babbit of San Diego. An internal investigation is underway.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol surrounded by tear gas in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

Contee says officers used tear gas and percussion grenades to clear protesters from Capitol grounds ahead of the start of the citywide 6 p.m. curfew, which was ordered by Mayor Muriel Bowser as protests intensified.

Police say 14 MPD officers were injured during the protests. Contee says one was seriously hurt after being pulled into a crowd and assaulted, one has serious facial injuries.

Contee says three deaths occurred following medical emergencies during today's protests.

The Pentagon says about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members were mobilized to help support law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Maryland and Virginia are also sending the National Guard, along with state police, to the District to assist.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald J. Trump maintained his claim that the election was fraudulent – a claim that has been widely refuted.

Later in the afternoon, the president asked his supporters to vacate the Capitol building and to "go home."

Meanwhile, police in D.C. say a man was stabbed near the Trump Hotel just before 6 p.m.

Police say the man is conscious and breathing.

No word at this time if the stabbing is related to the protests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report