Over 26,000 Georgians have received COVID-19 vaccine so far

It’s been nearly two weeks since the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Georgia and during a news conference on Monday, state officials announced more than 26,000 people have already been vaccinated.

"We still need Georgians to do their part to stop the spread of the virus as we enter the new year," said Gov. Brian Kemp.

This comes as the number of coronavirus cases are at an all-time high. Nearly, 25 percent are young adults.

"Over the last 30 days, the highest percentage of cases has come from individuals who are between 18 and 29 years of age. And while the death rate is low, these individuals can bring the virus home during the holidays," Kemp said.

State officials say it’s going to take time to distribute the vaccine in all four phases, likely several months.

"We strongly encourage you to be vaccinated when we reach your phase," said Dr. Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health.

The DPH has created a hotline for Georgians to call to find out when they may be eligible and which phase. The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline phone number is (888) 357 – 0169.

The state remains in phase 1, prioritizing first responders and nursing home residents. Health experts are hoping to be in phase 2 within the month which includes critical populations like homeless shelters, detention centers and adults between the ages of 31 and 64.

"You should be reassured that these vaccines are safe, effective and will save lives," said Dr. Toomey.

"I’m encouraging everyone to be a part of the solution," said Gov. Kemp.

