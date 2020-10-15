Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Fulton County election warehouse

More than a dozen employees at an elections warehouse in Fulton County tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Registration & Elections reported that 13 of 60 employees within the Fulton County Election Preparation Center tested positive for the virus.

"After two initial employee cases were reported earlier this week, all warehouse staff were tested and an additional 11 cases were identified," Fulton County officials stated in a news release sent to FOX 5.

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

Election officials said they were coordinating with the Fulton County Board of Health and Department of Real Estate and Asset Management to "implement stronger mitigation efforts and ongoing monitoring." These include daily rapid testing for all employees at the time they report to work. Additional staff are being recruited to continue warehouse operations.

Officials said the warehouse has been treated with a germicidal barrier. Additional ventilation and proactive environmental measure were also installed. Alternate work space is being identified to allow operations to continue with greater social distancing.

"None of the affected workers affected have contact with voters. At this time, no COVID-19 cases have been reported among workers at early voting sites. All poll workers are required to wear masks, and hand sanitizer is provided for all election workers and the public," the released stated.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.