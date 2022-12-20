Police: 90-year-old Roswell man goes missing on drive to Alpharetta

article

Roswell police are asking for help in the search for a missing 90-year-old man who disappeared Monday night.

Officials say 90-year-old Otis Burge was last seen at around 7 p.m. Monday. At that time, he left a home on Fawn Glen Drive to drive toward Cicero Drive in Alpharetta, but he never arrived.

The missing man is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has gray hair.

He was last known to be wearing a brown winter coat and slacks.

Investigators say Burge was driving a silver 2012 Chevy Malilbu with the license plate CBR1310. They say the plate had been hitting license plate readers through the night around Atlanta and East Point.

If you have any information about where Burge could be, call 911.