Suspect in Florida cop shooting to make 1st Georgia court appearance

The suspect at the center of a manhunt that ended in DeKalb County is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Othal Wallace is accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head.

Body camera video shared by the Dayton Beach Police Department reportedly shows Wallace in a yellow shirt before he shot 26-year-old Officer Jayson Raynor on June 29.

According to officials, Raynor found Wallace's car suspicious and went to talk to him.

Raynor survived the shooting and officials say there have been positive signs of improvement in his recovery, but that he is still not out of the woods yet.

After the shooting, officials say Wallace fled the state with his vehicle "pinged" in Stockbridge, Georgia. After nearly three days of searching, investigators tracked the 29-year-old suspect to a secluded DeKalb County treehouse.

"The property was located in the woods in a wooded area with two structures on it along with a trailer and a treehouse," Dayton Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said.

Young described the tactical equipment, including flashbangs, and weapons found on the property, which apparently is affiliated with the ‘Not F-ing Around Coalition,’ or NFAC. According to officials, Wallace had posted about a militant group online before.

"Rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns and several boxes of ammunition were also in the treehouse," he said. "Other weapons were also located in the main residence."

(Photo courtesy: Daytona Beach Police Department)

Wallace allegedly gave an ominous statement to law enforcement when they apprehended him with Raynor's handcuffs:

"You guys know who I am. You know what I'm capable of and it could have been a lot worse. That was his statement," Wallace said, according to Young.

Multiple agencies confirmed Wallace attempted to change his appearance by cutting his hair.

Wallace is due in court in DeKalb County at around 9:30 Tuesday morning. It is not clear whether it will be an in-person or virtual appearance or the timeline for him to be extradited to Florida.

The suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Officials say more charges are likely forthcoming.

