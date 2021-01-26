Ossoff, Warnock join senators in seeking $15 minimum wage

Georgia’s newly elected United States Senators are among some of the lawmakers pushing to raise the federal minimum wage.

Sen. Jon Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock, both democrats, joined their fellow Senate colleagues to introduce the "Raise the Wage Act of 2021," which would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga) (left) and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga) (right).

The bill would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 in five steps over the next four years.

Beginning in 2026, the federal minimum wage would be indexed to median wage growth.

"For too long, the federal minimum wage has not had the same purchasing power it once had and many of Georgia’s hardworking families bear the brunt of that gap. The Raise The Wage Act will give workers the resources they need to retain housing, put food on the table, and help families manage the rising costs of vital services like child care," Senator Warnock said.

"My colleagues and I have introduced this legislation raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour because Georgia’s working families are struggling to pay the bills, and they deserve a livable wage for an honest day’s work," Senator Ossoff said.

