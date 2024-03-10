Oscars 2024: See the list of winners

Hollywood is gathering for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. This year, the ceremony started an hour earlier than usual due to daylight saving time.

But aside from the time shift, this year’s show is going for many tried-and-true Academy Awards traditions. Jimmy Kimmel is back as host. Past winners are flocking back as presenters. And a big studio epic is poised for a major awards haul.

The 2023 movie year was defined by a prolonged strike over the future of an industry that’s reckoning with the onset of streaming, artificial intelligence and shifting moviegoer tastes that have tested even the most bankable brands. The academy, while also widely nominating films like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things," embraced both "Oppenheimer," the lead nominee with 13 nods, and Greta Gerwig’s "Barbie," the year’s biggest hit with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales and eight nominations.

TOPSHOT - An Oscar statue is pictured at the red carpet of the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 9, 2024. The 96th Annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10. (Photo by PEDRO UGARTE / AFP) (Photo by Expand

Last year’s ceremony, where a very different best-picture contender in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" triumphed, was watched by 18.7 million people, up 12% from the year prior. ABC and the academy are hoping to continue the upward trend after a nadir in 2021, when 9.85 million watched a pandemic-diminished telecast relocated to Los Angeles’ Union Station.

Here is the list of winners and their fellow nominees (winners are highlighted in bold) :

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers."

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro";

Colman Domingo, "Rustin";

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction."

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr. "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things."

Best actress

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things."

Best director

"Anatomy of a Fall," Justine Triet

"Killers of the Flower Moon," Martin Scorsese

"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things," Yorgos Lanthimos

"The Zone of Interest," Jonathan Glazer

Best Picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.