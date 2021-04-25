Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' wins Best Picture

Reimagined award shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic allowed awards season to go on, but they’ve failed to do much in terms of ratings.

So when the 93rd annual Academy Awards starts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, organizers want to make it clear that the Oscars won’t look like just another award show conducted via Zoom.

The celebration of the year in film will be shot like a movie itself. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is leading a team of producers who are determined to make this year’s show stand out.

"It's not going to be like anything that's been done before," he said.

Pre-ceremony, a drastically scaled-down red carpet walk took place, limited to just three photographers. Casual wear was a no-no as show producers hoped to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars.

Then, pre-taped performances of the Oscar nominees for best original song from locations as varied as Los Angeles and Iceland were shown.

In one of many twists in this year’s ceremony, the five songs were presented before the main event began at Union Station in Los Angeles. The first, "Husavik (My Hometown)" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.," was shot in the Iceland town's harbor. Other performances were made from the top of the film academy's new $500 million museum.

In another twist, the ceremony will be shot at 24 frames per second compared to the usual 30fps, according to the Associated Press, playing up the cinematic angle. It will air in a widescreen format and the presenters are considered cast members playing themselves, or at least a version of themselves.

And instead of giving winners 45 seconds to make an acceptance speech, they’re being offered space, encouraged to tell a story and make it personal, Soderbergh said.

Face masks won’t be required for those appearing on TV. That’s not to say all pandemic precautions are being thrown out the window.

Those not appearing on camera will still be masked up.

"Masks are going to play a very important role in the story," Soderbergh said. "That topic is very central to the narrative."

The audience will be limited to just 170 people, and they’ll be rotated in and out throughout the night — abiding by a pre-established itinerary.

Temperatures will be checked prior to admittance and attendees must have passed at least three coronavirus tests leading up to the event.

The pandemic devastated the film industry, with many big-screen projects settling for release on streaming platforms. Many of this year’s nominees come from platforms like Netflix and HBO Max.

The first major award went to Daniel Kaluuya in "Judas and the Black Messiah" for best supporting actor. Chloé Zhao took home the award for best director for "Nomadland." Yuh-Jung Youn won for best supporting actress for her role in "Minari." Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand both won awards for best actor and best actress.

"Nomadland" won for best picture.

A full list of winners can be found here.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press and Fox News contributed.