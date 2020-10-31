Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at age 90

article

Legendary actor Sean Connery, best known for his role as the original James Bond, has died at the age of 90.

The BBC reported the actor died on Saturday morning.

According to the outlet, Sir Sean died in his sleep overnight while in the Bahamas.

"It is understood he had been unwell for some time," the BBC said.

Connery was a well-respected, talented actor who won many awards during his long career including an Oscar and several Golden Globes.

His other well-known films include "The Hunt For Red October, "The Rock," and playing the father of Indiana Jones in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest breaking news.