Watch: Scottish organist plays 'Friends' theme to honor actor Matthew Perry

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team

Scottish organist plays 'Friends' theme to honor actor Matthew Perry

An organist played the theme tune from Friends at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow in tribute to actor Matthew Perry, who died on October 28. (Credit: @weekates88/@PaulCarrollMus1 via Storyful)

As tributes continue pouring in for Matthew Perry, an organist remembered the late actor through a musical performance. 

The organist played the theme tune from the popular sitcom "Friends," which Perry starred in, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland. 

Katie Macfarlane, shared a video with the social news platform Storyful that captured Paul Carroll’s rendition of the tune on Oct. 30 during the museum’s daily organ recital.

RELATED: Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning

"Emotional moment today in @KelvingroveArt museum when the organist played the Friends theme tune during daily organ recital," Macfarlane wrote on Twitter. 

Perry, who played the part of Chandler Bing in the hit series that aired from 1994 to 2004, died unexpectedly on Oct. 28 at the age of 54. 

RELATED: Matthew Perry, 'Friends' cast earned millions from show's residuals each year

Law enforcement sources said Perry was found dead in a hot tub at a house in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday. The authorities stated he appeared to have died due to drowning, FOX News reported. 

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 