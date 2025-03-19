Operation One Star: 53 arrested in major Gwinnett County drug bust

article

The Brief Authorities say 53 people were arrested as part of a major drug bust in Gwinnett County given the nickname "Operation One Star." According to officials, deputies seized firearms, multiple types of drugs, and cash during the bust. Five of those arrested are either confirmed or are suspected to be gang members, investigators said.



What we know:

Officials say the operation involved Gwinnett County deputies as well as local and federal agencies and was designed to target violent crime and gang activity in the county.

According to authorities, deputies seized 13 firearms, 9 kilograms of fentanyl, 193 grams of cocaine, 12 kilograms of methamphetamine, 561 grams of marijuana,148.5 grams of prescription pills, and 2,000 grams of liquid narcotics.

The operation also led to the seizure of more than $47,000.

Drugs and guns seized during Operation One Star. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Those arrested face charges that include trafficking in methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, as well as multiple felony and weapons violations.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details about the operation or the names of those who are facing charges.

What they're saying:

"The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office prioritizes public safety by addressing violent crimes while upholding our mission to serve and protect through dedication, professionalism, active cooperation with the community, and respect for human dignity," the agency said in a statement.

What's next:

Officials say multiple investigations connected with the operation remain ongoing.