17 arrested during second leg of DeKalb County's Operation Family 2022

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Yalsin Ramirez - aggravated assault strangulation, cruelty to children in the third degree (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been targeting those with outstanding warrants on domestic violence charges.

It is part of the second leg of Operation Family 2022. Deputies said they made 17 arrested and cleared 25 warrants from the past few days. Their focus was mostly in Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.

"Domestic violence offenders pose an ongoing threat to families and children as long as they remain free in the community," says Sheriff Melody Maddox. "Offenders move around to avoid being arrested. Our deputies made 135 visits to various locations in these communities in a two-day period to find and apprehend persons accused in arrest warrants of committing domestic violence crimes. Each arrest represents a safer environment for potential victims, and we will do everything possible to protect our citizens, who depend on us to provide public safety."

Deputies released the mug shots and list of charges for those taken into custody during the operation. All were arrested without incident and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.