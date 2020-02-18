Expand / Collapse search

Opening statements set to begin in serial rapist trial

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Jurors are prepared to hear opening statements Tuesday in the trial against a man accused of raping at least a dozen women at gunpoint.

Opening statements to begin in serial rapist trial

D'Andre Shabazz is accused of raping at least a dozen woman at gunpoint in Fulton County.

Prosecutors say D'Andre Shabazz sexually assaulted women and girls from 2002 to 2005.

Some of the victims, police say, were 15-years-old.

MORE: Prosecutors: serial rapist attacked at least 15 women

According to police, Shabazz would target women and girls who were walking alone at night then he would follow them and force them into his car. Police say Shabazz drove the women to parks or abandoned homes where he would force them to have sex with him.

For nearly two decades, the cases remained unsolved.

In 2017, prosecutors went through old rape kits and matched Shabazz's DNA to a 2003 case, then to eleven others.​