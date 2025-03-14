Only 1 teen will be charged with MARTA bus driver's murder, DA's office says

article

The Brief A DeKalb County judge ruled that there is enough evidence to move forward with felony murder and aggravated assault charges against a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting MARTA bus driver Leroy Ramos on Jan. 3, 2025. Prosecutors dismissed charges against two other teens involved in the argument, determining they did not participate in the shooting. The District Attorney’s Office has not yet decided whether the accused shooter will be tried as a juvenile or as an adult under Georgia’s SB440 law, which allows certain juveniles to be prosecuted as adults for violent crimes.



A DeKalb County judge ruled Wednesday that the case against a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a MARTA bus driver earlier this year will proceed.

During a preliminary hearing, Magistrate Court Judge Claire Jason determined there was enough evidence to move forward with charges of felony murder and aggravated assault against the teen, whose name has not been released due to his age.

Fatal Shooting at Decatur Station

What we know:

According to investigators, the shooting occurred on the evening of Jan. 3, 2025, at the Decatur MARTA station. Authorities said three juveniles—two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old—were involved in an argument with MARTA bus driver Leroy Ramos, 47. The dispute escalated into a physical altercation after all parties left the bus.

During the altercation, one of the 16-year-olds allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking and killing Ramos.

After a thorough investigation, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office determined that the other two teens involved in the argument did not participate in the shooting. As a result, charges against them have been dismissed.

Next Steps in the Case

What's next:

Prosecutors have not yet decided whether the alleged shooter will be tried as a juvenile or as an adult in Superior Court. The case is currently assigned to the District Attorney’s SB440 Unit, which handles cases involving juvenile suspects who may be tried as adults under Georgia law.

Senate Bill 440, enacted in 1994, allows juveniles between the ages of 13 and 17 to be tried as adults for serious offenses, including murder, voluntary manslaughter, and certain violent felonies involving firearms.

The investigation is ongoing, and the District Attorney’s Office has not announced a timeline for its decision on how the case will proceed.