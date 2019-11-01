One year anniversary of yoga studio shooting, Dunwoody native killed

One year ago, Dunwoody native, Maura Binkley, died in a senseless act of violence. The 21-year-old was a college student at Florida State University. She was at a yoga studio in Tallahassee when a gunman opened fire killing Maura and another woman, Dr. Nancy Van Vessem. Five others were injured. The gunman then killed himself.

"No one who experienced Maura's kindness, her humanity and beautiful smile will ever forget her," said her father, Jeff Binkley.

Maura's father, Jeff Binkley, vowed to make a difference in his daughter's name. Four months after the shooting, on what would have been Maura's 22nd birthday, Binkley started the non-profit, Maura's Voice.

"We launched Maura's Voice in the wake of this tragedy to address the intersection of hatred and violence in our society," said Binkley.

Maura's Voice aims to address hatred and violence. "Through research focused on mental health policy, the nature of hate in our society, and gun safety, we are shaping a future where everyone can feel, and truly be, safe."

Binkley has been working with legislators in Florida and Georgia to strengthen laws.

"Best practices to address whatever laws are in place that can be designed to address issues in our communities that pertain to potential violent offenders," said Binkley.

Maura's friends know she would support her parent's desire to see change.

"She touched so many lives, she reached out to so many people, she was so present," said Isabel Mellits.

Her friends say Maura was extremely funny and had a contagious laugh. They say she helped so many people along the way, and now Maura's Voice will help others.

"Just one person sharing on social media about Maura's Voice can impact one person to change the world," said Mackenzie Gaines.